India dismisses Pakistan's reports regarding attack on United Nations vehicle along LoC, calls them 'factually incorrect and baseless': Sources

India has dismissed the reports emerging from Pakistan regarding an attack on United Nations vehicle at the Line of Control (LoC) and called them 'factually incorrect and baseless', sources told Zee News on Friday.

"The reports emerging from Pakistan side regarding the attack on UN vehicle are completely false and factually incorrect. There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector today. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing. The allegations are baseless," said sources.

"Reports of targeting United Nations vehicle are NOT true," said Indian Army to Zee News. The Pakistan Army had claimed that the Indian Army has targetted UN vehicle along LoC.

The UN is investigating an incident where a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) was hit by an 'unidentified object', a spokesperson for the Secretary-General told news agency PTI.

"At this stage, I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident," PTI reported quoting UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

In response to a question by PTI, Haq said the UN is aware of what both sides have been saying at this stage about the incident. "We're simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object. As I said, no one was harmed in this incident but a vehicle sustained some damage, and we are investigating the incident," PTI reported quoting Haq.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Shimla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC, added PTI.

with additional inputs from news agency PTI

