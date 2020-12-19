हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United Nations

India dismisses Pakistan's reports regarding attack on United Nations vehicle along LoC, calls them 'factually incorrect and baseless': Sources

India has refuted reports emerging from Pakistan regarding an attack on UN vehicle at the LoC.

India dismisses Pakistan&#039;s reports regarding attack on United Nations vehicle along LoC, calls them &#039;factually incorrect and baseless&#039;: Sources

India has dismissed the reports emerging from Pakistan regarding an attack on United Nations vehicle at the Line of Control (LoC) and called them 'factually incorrect and baseless', sources told Zee News on Friday.

"The reports emerging from Pakistan side regarding the attack on UN vehicle are completely false and factually incorrect. There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector today. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing. The allegations are baseless," said sources.

"Reports of targeting United Nations vehicle are NOT true," said Indian Army to Zee News. The Pakistan Army had claimed that the Indian Army has targetted UN vehicle along LoC.

The UN is investigating an incident where a vehicle of the United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) was hit by an 'unidentified object', a spokesperson for the Secretary-General told news agency PTI.

"At this stage, I believe that the details we have are in fact that there was no one hurt but there has been a vehicle damaged in an incident and the mission is currently investigating the incident," PTI reported quoting UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

In response to a question by PTI, Haq said the UN is aware of what both sides have been saying at this stage about the incident. "We're simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object. As I said, no one was harmed in this incident but a vehicle sustained some damage, and we are investigating the incident," PTI reported quoting Haq.

India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Shimla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC, added PTI. 

with additional inputs from news agency PTI

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
United NationsIndiaPakistanUnited Nations vehicleLoCLine of control
Next
Story

QUAD senior officials meet for second time in 2020; India says focus on COVID-19 vaccine, ASEAN centrality
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister