DNA Exclusive: Is Chinese President Xi Jinping's rare visit to Tibetan town near Arunachal Pradesh a message to India?

New Delhi: In today's segment of DNA, we will analyze an international incident that took place just 17 km from the border of India and China. The incident should be known to the entire country, and is the biggest news related to the security of India today.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically located border town close to Arunachal Pradesh, during his first visit to the politically sensitive region of Tibet where he underlined the need for 'lasting stability' and 'high-quality development' for the plateau region. Nyingchi, known as the Switzerland of Tibet, is a prefecture-level city in Tibet that is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which is firmly rejected by India. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). Xi's visit to Tibet took place amidst the current India-China military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Live TV