DNA Exclusive: Just four months 29 days after murder, Nikita Tomar gets justice

New Delhi: The district sessions court in Faridabad on Wednesday (March 24) convicted two of the three accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case.

The fast track court displayed a commendable sense of urgency in the case, as it announced the judgement in just 4 months and 29 days of the incident. The court held Tausif and Rehan guilty of murder. However, a third accused, who was arrested on charges of supplying the country-made pistol used in the murder, was acquitted by the court.

In DNA, Zee News Anchor Mimansa Malik took a deep dive into the tragic episode which saw an innocent 20-year-old girl lose her life. She also discussed how justice was served in just a matter of days - credit to the fast track court.

20-year-old Nikita Tomar was murdered in Faridabad, Haryana on October 26 last year. She wanted to become an IAS officer after completing her graduation. But one-sided love of Tausif took her away from her family forever.

Nikita's only mistake was that she refused to marry Tausif. At that time, Nikita's family had described the matter related to Love Jihad. The family had alleged that Tausif wanted to force Nikita to convert. But even after several attempts by Tausif, when Nikita did not change her mind, he took her life.

A CCTV footage of this massacre surfaced soon after the incident, which was first shown to the viewers by Zee News. In the clip, Tausif was seen shooting Nikita in broad daylight. He was accompanied by his friend Rehan, who has also been convicted by the court.

At that time, the very leaders who politicised the Hathras incident chose to remain silent. Today, when the court's decision has come in this case, we question the silence of those politicians.

Zee News had previously uncovered the political links of convict Tausif. His cousin, Aftab Ahmed, is a Congress MLA from Nuh district in Haryana. He has also been the Transport Minister in the Congress Government in the state. Ahmed's father Khurshid Ahmed has also been a five-time MLA and one-time MP from the Congress party.

Chaudhary Kabir Ahmed, the grandfather of Aftab Ahmed, had also been MLA twice. Whereas Javed Ahmed, one of Tausif's uncle, contested from Sohna seat on the BSP ticket in the last assembly elections in Haryana. This proves that Tausif comes from a political family and that is why this decision of the court is very important.

Today, we discuss the changing pace of justice in Indian courts. It is said that in our country, one can get pizza in 30 minutes, but justice gets delayed by even more than 30 years. But in this case, the police and the court showed exemplary speed.

The Faridabad police filed a 700-page charge sheet on November 6, only 11 days after the incident. According to the charge sheet, when Tausif reached Nikita's college, there was just one bullet in the pistol he was carrying, meaning he had already decided that the bullet will be fired in close range.

On November 12, this case was listed in the fast track court of Faridabad. And from December 1, the court started hearing in this case on a day-to-day basis.

During the proceedings, 55 witnesses appeared in the court, out of which three people were eyewitnesses. Nikita's friend, who was present with her during the murder, was also called in.

The fast track court completed the hearing of this case in just 113 days and pronounced Tausif and Rehan guilty. The victim's family did not have to wait too long for justice in this case.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, till 2019, 90 per cent of the cases of crime against women were pending in Indian courts. If we assume that there were 100 cases, then only 10 of them were decided.

This case, however, shows that justice has now gained pace in Indian courts.

Live TV