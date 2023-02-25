DNA Exclusive: Lovepreet Toofan's Release Is Trailer Of Khalistani Terror In Punjab

In what can be seen as a trailer of Khalistani terror in Punjab, a group of people seized a police station with the help of sacred religious book in Punjab's Ajnala. These anarchists, who are supporters of Khalistan - a radical movement for separate nation for Sikhs - attacked the police officials posted at Ajnala police station.

The incident was a reminder of 6 June 1984 - the day when Jarnail Singh Bhidrawale had taken refuge in Amritsar's Golden Temple. However, everyone knows the fate Bhindrawale met in the end.

What is the complete incident?

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' walked out of jail Friday, a day after hundreds of protesters stormed a police station to extract an assurance that he would be released.

A local court ordered his discharge from Amritsar Central Jail, basing its decision on an appeal filed by the police. In a volte-face, the police had submitted that their investigations did not indicate that Toofan was at the spot where the alleged abduction took place.

A case was registered in Ajnala on February 16 against Amritpal Singh and 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Barinder Singh had told police that the preacher's associates abducted him, took him to an unknown place and then thrashed him brutally. The case was registered on the basis of this complaint, police said.

Some people mentioned in the FIR had said they were not involved, and were assured by the Amritsar (Rural) SSP that police will not press charges against those not found at fault.

The police permitted Thursday's demonstration after getting assurances that it would be peaceful.

But under the cover of the "palki sahib" carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the protesters attacked police in a "cowardly manner" with sharp-edged weapons and pelted stones

Amritpal Singh became head of "Waris Punjab De" after its founder, actor-activist Deep Sidhu, died in a road accident last year. The event marking his elevation was held at Moga's Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Recently, he also issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referring indirectly to the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

A long cavalcade of vehicles led by Amritpal Singh had headed towards the jail from Ajnala town to receive Lovepreet Singh. The procession later made its way to the Golden Temple.

