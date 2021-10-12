DNA Exclusive: Return of Terrorism 2.0 in Delhi after 10 years? Key details here

New Delhi: We often hear about terror attacks in Kashmir. On many occasions, the terrorists cross the border to go to Pakistan for shelter. Most people are not bothered about these as they believe that they are far away from such threats. However, if they come to know that a terrorist carrying AK 47 rifle is living in their neighbourhood, it will certainly be a different story.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (October 12) discussed the arrest of a Pakistani terrorist from Delhi’s Laxminagar area who had been living in India for the last 15 years.

The name of the terrorist arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police is Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali Ahmed Noori. He came to India from Pakistan between 2004 and 2005. That is, he was in India for the last 16-17 years. He is said to be involved in several terrorist activities.

According to Delhi Police, his training was done with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI after which he entered India through West Bengal’s Siliguri via Bangladesh. From there he reached Ajmer in Rajasthan.

In Ajmer, he stayed in a mosque where he made friends with a Maulvi who trained him to become a Maulana. He came to Delhi in the year 2006 with the Maulvi.

It is being said that as a Muslim religious leader, he made established his identity in the Muslim areas of Delhi and then started asking for money from Pakistan in the bank accounts of those who used to come to him for treatment. The police have said that his handler, named Nasir, sitting in Pakistan, had assigned him the task of carrying out terror attacks during the festival season this year. He also received weapons for the purpose.

All the weapons were found buried near Yamuna Ghat in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj which is only a kilometer away from Shaheen Bagh.

The weapons included an AK-47 assault rifle, a hand grenade, two magazines of 60 bullets and two ‘made in China’ pistols. There is also a possibility that some people from Shaheen Bagh were helping this terrorist.

The police came to know about his two bases in Delhi. One is in Shastri Park and the other was a rented house in Old Delhi. He was arrested in Laxmi Nagar, not far from Shastri Park.

The terrorist is also said to have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time, where he helped the terrorists acquire weapons and funds. The police also suspect that he carried out terrorist attacks there.

The festive season has started in India. Dussehra is just a few days away, then there’s Diwali and after a few days, Christmas. Terrorists prefer to carry out attacks during the festivals because the crowd makes their task easier. So people must be careful during this time.

