Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi remanded to 14-day police custody, was part of ISI terror module

New Delhi: More information are coming about the Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Asraf who was arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. The Pakistani national has now been remanded to14-day police custody by the Patiala House Court.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police presented the accused in the chamber of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha informed that the Pakistani national has been living in the country for more than a decade using Indian identity.

Addressing the media persons here, Kushwaha said, "One Pakistani national Mohd Asraf was arrested by Delhi Police Special cell, yesterday. He has been in India for more than a decade using Indian identity. Initial probe revealed his involvement as sleeper cell, orchestrating subversive activities."

The landlord of the arrested Pakistani terrorist told ANI that they will cooperate with the police in the investigation. "He (Asraf) lived here for six months. My father got his Aadhar Card made for documentation. After he left, we were not in touch with him...If needed, we will cooperate with the police," Uzaib, the landlord, said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a big terror plan with the arrest of a Pakistani national from Laxmi Nagar and seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession. As per information shared by the police, the accused was living with a fake ID of an Indian national and had obtained the Indian identity cards through forged documents.

Apart from an AK-47 rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, the police seized one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds. The accused, identified as Mohd Asraf, has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions. He was a big part of the Sleeper Cell. A search has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. He was apprehended by the police around 9.20 pm on Monday.

According to Delhi Police Special cell, Asraf is from the Narowal district in Punjab province of Pakistan. His parents had died. He has two brothers and three sisters. However, he was picked by ISI and provided training. "ISI handlers are behind him. He was recruited and trained by ISI. He was picked when he was in class 10. He was sent to India via Bangladesh through the Siliguri border. We are trying to indentify his other associates. He was also involved in some espionage activity. He was assigned to carry out a terror activity and the arms are provided for that only. However, the place to carry out attacks was not instructed to him," explained DCP Kushwaha.

