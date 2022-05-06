New Delhi: The police in India is often accused of refusing to register cases citing the jurisdiction of another police station, district or even state. However, today we got to witness a new avatar of the police.

In today's DNA, Zee News’Aditi Tyagi analysed the role of the police of three states– Punjab, Delhi and Harayana– in the drama that unfolded after Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest.

The Punjab Police arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his house in Janakpuri in the national capital and left for Mohali. While Bagga’s father Preetpal Singh alleging abduction filed a kidnapping case against the Punjab Police at Delhi's Janakpuri police station.

After the FIR was registered, the Delhi Police swung into action and on the basis of a search warrant, sought help from Haryana Police to locate Bagga. By then the team of Punjab Police accompanying Bagga reached Haryana. After getting to Bagga's location, Haryana Police put up a blockade near Kurukshetra and stopped the Punjab Police team from returning to Mohali.

After this, a letter was sent from the Punjab Police to the DGP of Haryana, along with a copy of the FIR registered against Bagga in Mohali by an AAP leader. The Punjab Police, in its letter, said that they took the action as per the rules and said that the Haryana Police had obstructed the official work by “illegally” stopping them.

Bagga was still in Peepli, Kurukshetra, when Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced that they would hand over Bagga to the Delhi Police, not Punjab.

Following this, senior officers of the Delhi Police reached Kurukshetra and left for the national capital with Bagga, where he was also provided security.

Moreover, the Delhi Police also registered two cases against Punjab Police in Tajinder Bagga’s arrest case. The first FIR was for “kidnapping” the leader, while the second was based on the statement of Bagga's father who alleged assault by the Punjab police personnel.

This high voltage drama lasted for about 8 hours, wherein both side kept accusing each other.