DNA Exclusive: Roll out of 5G services in India, challenges and its benefits over 4G

India is going to enter the 5G era of the internet from tomorrow, bringing an end to most of the internet issues faced by the citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to launch 5G services in India tomorrow on October 1. The tasks that used to take hours in 4G will now be completed in minutes and seconds because the average speed of data in 5G will be at least 10 times faster than in 4G.

The biggest advantage of 5G will be that you will be able to use very fast-speed internet. High quality videos can be streamed without any buffering or pause on 5G. Voice in internet calls will be smooth and clear. The entire movie of 2 GB will be downloaded in just 10 to 20 seconds.

Opportunities will increase with the arrival of 5G in the field of video gaming. The use of devices running with the help of artificial intelligence will also increase.

Monitoring of natural disasters will be better. Information and data related to the agriculture sector will be collected faster. The coming of 5G in the field of education and medicine will also benefit a lot.

Today in India people are using a slow 4G network sometimes this speed goes beyond 3G. India ranks among the top 5 countries in the world in terms of cheap internet. But in terms of speed, India is not even in the top hundred countries.

According to the Global Index of Internet speed testing company Ookla Speedtest, India is ranked 117th in the whole world in terms of average mobile Internet speed.

The telecom companies promised to give speeds up to 100 Mbps on the arrival of 4G services in India but they failed to provide even a 10th of it. There is a similar fear among people related to 5G too but we hope that 5G will change the picture of India.

