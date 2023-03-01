DNA Exclusive: Umesh Pal Murder Case And Yogi Adityanath's Mission Against Mafias

New Delhi: The UP Police on Monday gunned down one of the accused in the sensational killing of Umesh Pal - a prime witness in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal in an encounter here. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim are accused in the Rajupal murder case. On February 24(Friday), Umesh Pal was murdered in broad daylight in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. Seven assailants hurled bombs and countless bullets on him. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Saturday as Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav sought to corner the state government over his killing, drawing a sharp retort from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan explained the chronology of Umesh Pal murder case and the police action following it.

The police action comes after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the UP assembly session said that his government will "decimate" (mitti me mila denge) the mafia. Police claimed that they retaliated when the accused opened fire at them. A police officer was injured during the encounter, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Navendu Kumar later shared that Arbaaz, who was the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack witness Umesh Pal, was surrounded by police teams following an intelligence input.

The UP Police also made big revelations in the Umesh Pal murder case. It said that not six but thirteen shooters were involved in the murder of Umeshpal in Prayagraj. Seven shooters were ready for backup.

It also revealed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who are lodged in Sabarmati jail, played a key role in the conspiracy of Umeshpal murder.

