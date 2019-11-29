Do whatever you want to: Rahul Gandhi on privilege motion against him for calling Pragya Thakur 'terrorist'

New Delhi: Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey's demand to bring privilege motion against him for calling BJP lawmaker Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur a 'terrorist', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he has already clarified his position and people can whatever they can.

"Do it. Do whatever you want to. I have clarified my position," Rahul was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Dubey, an MP from Godda, earlier on Friday said that the Congress has no right to question Pragya Thakur as they have formed an alliance in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena, a party which called Nathuram Godse a patriot.

"Congress has made a government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in 'Saamna'," the Godda MP said while adding that Congress can go to any extent to for power.

Sadhvi had on Wednesday stoked controversy with an interjection during DMK leader A Raja's reference to Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha which was later expunged from the record. The issue later triggered a protest by the Opposition. Rahul had later termed Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist' and tweeted, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India`s Parliament."

On Friday, Pragya Thakur apologised for her statement and said, "I apologise if I have hurt any sentiments. My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation."

Without taking any name, she further added, "A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court."