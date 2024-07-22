New Delhi: A woman based in Bengaluru has been awarded a compensation of Rs five lakh rupees after a 3.2-centimetre surgical needle was left in her body following her surgery at a private hospital here nearly 20 years ago.

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the hospital and two doctors to pay Padmavathi, a resident of Jayanagar, with Rs 50,000 to cover litigation expenses.

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has further directed New India Assurance Co Ltd, which provided a policy covering hospital expenses, to compensate her with Rs five lakh for the "professional and medical negligence" incurred, PTI reported.

In September 29, 2004, the surgery took place at Deepak Hospital, where the two doctors allegedly conducted a hernia operation and also removed her appendix, as stated in the Commission's recent order.

The next day, she complained of severe pain for which she was given painkillers which were prescribed to her after surgery. She endured acute stomach and back pain for several years and was admitted to the same hospital twice subsequently, according to the order.

Padmavathi later approached another private hospital for treatment in 2010. t was noticed that some foreign body existed in the abdominal and back portion of her body and it was suggested to her to get it (surgical needle) removed. She then underwent surgery and the 3.2 cm surgical needle was removed following which she approached the consumer forum with a complaint the following year.