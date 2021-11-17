हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dr Bhagwat Karad

Doctor-turned-minister helps unwell passenger mid air, PM Modi hails him

A passenger on a Delhi-Mumbai flight fell ill and Union Minister of State for Economy Dr Bhagwat Karad, who was also travelling on the same flight, came forward to help him. Karad's action was appreciated by many, including PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On November 15, a passenger travelling on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight developed some serious health complaints. When Union Minister of State for Economy Dr Bhagwat Karad, who was also travelling on the same plane, came to know about the situation, without delaying or worrying about any ministerial protocol, he helped the passenger.

Dr Karad's action received wide appreciation and on Tuesday (November 16), Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised his "great gesture". "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," Modi said. The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.

 

 

A release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance here said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid.

The minister helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added. 

