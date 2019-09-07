close

Chandrayaan-2

Don’t lose hope: India rallies behind ISRO after loss of communication with Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ISRO scientists involved in Chandrayaan-2 even as he encouraged them to keep up their good work for the benefit of the country.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has lost contact with Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander just 2.1 km away from scripting history. The space agency is analysing the data to extract more details about the development. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, ISRO confirmed, “This is Mission Control Centre. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed.”

The whole nation, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reacted to the development, saying they stand with ISRO and asserting that success would be achieved eventually.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the scientists involved in Chandrayaan-2 even as he encouraged them to keep up their good work for the benefit of the country. President Kovind said that the entire team of ISRO had shown exemplary commitment and courage.

Here are some of the reactions:

Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the nation from ISRO Control Centre at 8 am on Saturday. "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST," ISRO said in a tweet. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from making history when it lost contact with the ISRO's Mission Control Centre. The descent progressed smoothly for 13 minutes before Vikram started to deviate from its planned path and about 12 seconds before the touch down on Moon's surface.

