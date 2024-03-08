NewsIndia
DOG BITE

Dongargaon News: Stray Dogs Attack Two Minor Girl In Maharashtra

Their family said that the innocent girls were playing outside the house and suddenly got assaulted by stray dogs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dongargaon News: Stray Dogs Attack Two Minor Girl In Maharashtra

Reported By- Virendra Vasinde

Two minor girls were gravely injured after stray dogs attacked them in the Amjhiri Phalia of Dongargaon in Maharashtra. The injured are in critical condition receiving their treatment in Civil Hospital, Dhulia, Maharastra. The victims were identified as 5-year-old Pratikha Pita Anil Thackeray and Radhika Pita Soma Thackeray. The Amjhiri Falia is located on the Maharashtra border in the Sendhwa rural police station area. 

Their family said that the innocent girls were playing outside the house and suddenly got assaulted by stray dogs. "The two girls playing outside the house were attacked by stray dogs. There are scratches on the face, head and mouth. They were seriously injured and were taken by their family members for treatment to the Civil Hospital in Dhulia," Prakash Thackeray, one of the victim's relative, said. 

"Dogs have been caught from cities and left in the villages, due to which they are now in the villages," Prakash alleged.

Earlier, at the district headquarters, stray dogs had also attacked an innocent boy to death. At many places in the district, stray dogs have attacked people including children. They are caught from time to time by the municipality and released at different remote villages of Maharastra, but by changing places, a large number of stray dogs keep gathering everywhere, with no permanent solution.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA analysis 'guarantee of change' in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali