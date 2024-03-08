Dongargaon News: Stray Dogs Attack Two Minor Girl In Maharashtra

Reported By- Virendra Vasinde

Two minor girls were gravely injured after stray dogs attacked them in the Amjhiri Phalia of Dongargaon in Maharashtra. The injured are in critical condition receiving their treatment in Civil Hospital, Dhulia, Maharastra. The victims were identified as 5-year-old Pratikha Pita Anil Thackeray and Radhika Pita Soma Thackeray. The Amjhiri Falia is located on the Maharashtra border in the Sendhwa rural police station area.

Their family said that the innocent girls were playing outside the house and suddenly got assaulted by stray dogs. "The two girls playing outside the house were attacked by stray dogs. There are scratches on the face, head and mouth. They were seriously injured and were taken by their family members for treatment to the Civil Hospital in Dhulia," Prakash Thackeray, one of the victim's relative, said.

"Dogs have been caught from cities and left in the villages, due to which they are now in the villages," Prakash alleged.

Earlier, at the district headquarters, stray dogs had also attacked an innocent boy to death. At many places in the district, stray dogs have attacked people including children. They are caught from time to time by the municipality and released at different remote villages of Maharastra, but by changing places, a large number of stray dogs keep gathering everywhere, with no permanent solution.