Don't mistake Hindu tolerance for weakness, Devendra Fadnavis tells AIMIM's Waris Pathan, seeks apology

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has condemned AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his statement that 15 crore Muslims would be more than a match for 100 crore Hindus. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis demanded an apology from Pathan and asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to take action.

"We condemn the statement made by Waris Pathan and demand an apology. In case he does not apologise, the state government must take action against him," he said.

Fadnavis said Pathan should understand that minorities were safe and enjoyed full freedom in India because 100 crore Hindus live in the country. He said no one would dare utter such a statement in a Muslim-majority nation, adding that the "Hindu community is tolerant but its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness".

"Pathan should apologise to the nation and the Hindu community," he said.

Waris Pathan has been booked under Sections 117, 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code. He purportedly made these comments while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka on February 16. The AIMIM leader, however, claimed he has been quoted out of context.