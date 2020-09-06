Don't take any action that could escalate matters in border areas, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warns China

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly rejected China's accusation that India is "entirely" responsible for the border stand-off in Ladakh, saying that Beijing must maintain calm and should refrain from taking any "action that could complicate the situation or escalate matters in border areas".

"The two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest," the Defence Ministry said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

"The current situation should be handled responsibly and neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas," another tweet said.

In another tweet, Defence Ministry said that it was important, therefore, that China co-operate with India for "complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas, including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols".

"Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management but, at the same time, there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the defence ministry said in response to China.

It is to be noted that earlier China had released an accusatory statement blaming India following a meeting between Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday.

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory... its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," China had said in its statement.

China also called on India to "earnestly implement important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insist on resolving the issue through dialogue and consultation".

However, before his meeting with the Chinese defence minister, Rajnath Singh had clearly stated that peace and security demanded a climate of trust, non-aggression and respect for international rules.