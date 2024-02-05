NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued strict directives, asking the political parties and candidates to refrain from involving children in any form of election campaign..

Political parties have been advised not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever including distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc, the EC directives said.

The Election Commission also has conveyed ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates.

"This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party or candidate...," EC said in a statement.

“However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines,” it added.

The apex poll body also reminded all political parties of their obligation to adhere to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended in 2016.

It further underscored the importance of upholding the judiciary's directives, citing a 2014 order by the Bombay High Court, which had stressed the need to ensure that political parties do not allow the participation of children in any election-related activities.