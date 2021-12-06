'Don't want to fall to that level': Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Digvijaya Singh over 'traitor' remark

New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his `traitor` remark and said that the statement reflected his mental state.

Scindia told reporters in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, "I do not want to fall to that level... What to say to those people who called Osama (Osama Bin Laden) as `Osama Ji` and told that they will abrogate Article 370 when they come to power."

"What he said reflects his mental state. The public will decide as to who is a traitor and who is not," Scindia added.

In a public meeting in Vidisha on Sunday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is quoted by ANI as saying, "Scindia (Jyotiraditya) Maharaj took every benefit from Congress and then joined BJP. History never forgets a traitor. Kamal Nath ji’s govt would have been intact if Scindia Maharaj had not betrayed Congress."

In another public meeting in Guna on Saturday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had termed Jyotiraditya Scindia as a "betrayer" for quitting the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh alleged that Scindia had played a role in toppling the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh last year, adding "Scindia left the party and took our MLAs by distributing money among them. He betrayed Congress. Who had thought of it? The MLAs who had left Congress to topple the state government in 2020 had received Rs 25 crores each."

"If one person betrays, then his coming generations also turn out to be traitors," Singh added.

Scindia quit Congress in March last year triggering resignations by over 20 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Later, BJP`s Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

