Don't waste your votes...for Rahul Gandhi, the fight is between BJP and Congress only in Goa

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Goa Friday for the campaign and ruled out the possibility of competition with other parties than the BJP. Gandhi asked voters not to waste their votes and divide the mandate as the fight is only between BJP and Congress.

"The fight is between Congress and BJP and not with other parties so don`t waste your votes," while addressing a virtual public rally in Sankhali (Sanquelim), which is the constituency of BJP Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Targeting the BJP, Gandhi said that the saffron party, which rules the state presently, has remained a complete failure in the areas of Covid-19 management, livelihood, tourism.

Gandhi also claimed that his party will form the government this time.

"With a full majority, Congress will form government in Goa. We want that the Congress party form government with full majority in Goa with the help of voters."

"I appeal to you to vote for the government that listens to you," he added.

Gandhi further stated, "This time Congress has taken a firm stance not to give tickets to the defectors who backstabbed us. We have given tickets to new people. With the full majority, Congress will form a government in Goa.

"Earlier today, all the 40 candidates of Congress and Goa Forward Party on Friday pledged to be united and to be loyal to Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, said a press release.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

