Dr Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for inflammatory statement at AMU

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai on Thursday in connection to a case filed against him for making an inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 12.

An FIR has been filed against Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Khan was addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at the university.

The case had been filed by Aligarh's Civil Line police station in-charge under Section 153-A of the IPC. The complaint against him says that while addressing the students, Khan without naming any names had said that "'Motabhai' is teaching everyone to become Hindus or Muslims but not to become human beings."

He had also said that since the existence of the RSS, he has no faith in the Constitution. Khan said that with CAA people were being made second-class citizens.

Dr Kafeel Khan came into the limelight in the year 2017 when he was arrested for the alleged death of 30 children at the Government BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur due to lack of oxygen.

Khan was the nodal officer of the AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward at the time of the incident. He was later dismissed from service by the administration. He remained in jail for about seven months. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in April 2018.

The CAA, grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, protests against this law has erupted in various parts of the country.