Dr Reddy’s fixes price of DRDO’s 2-DG anti-COVID drug at Rs 990 per sachet

New Delhi: Dr Reddy’s has fixed the price of DRDO’s 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) anti-COVID-19 drug at Rs 990 per sachet.

However, the anti-COVID-19 drug will be supplied to government hospitals, the central and state governments at a discounted price, ANI reported.

The price of DRDO’s 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been kept at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy’s lab. Govt hospitals, central and state govt would be provided the medicine at a discounted price: Govt officials pic.twitter.com/FEic70fSq5 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

On Thursday, while launching the 'Services e-Health Assistance and Tele-consultation (SeHAT)' OPD Portal via video conferencing, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 10,000 sachets of 2-DG will be available in the market from Thursday (May 27).

He said that with help of Dr Reddy`s Lab, DRDO has produced an essential anti-COVID drug 2-DG, adding that many states have expressed interest in buying the drug.

"It is yielding positive results. I have been receiving information from many states that they want 2-DG. I am delighted to say that 10,000 sachets are coming to market today," Singh said.

Singh along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had launched the first batch of the anti-COVID drug on May 17.

DRDO Chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy had informed that the first batch of 2-DG would only be available to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals, and other places in need, while for other hospitals the drug will be available from June.

Earlier, Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's had stated that the anti-COVID-19 drug is expected to launch in the market by mid-June.

“Price is being determined with a view to making it accessible and affordable to as many patients as possible, and will be announced soon,” the statement released on May 19 read.

The anti-COVID-19 drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

(With inputs from agencies)

