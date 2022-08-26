DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified the recruitment process for various posts under the Defence Research Technical Cadre (DRTC). The hiring will fill 1901 DRDO CEPTAM-10 positions, including Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A).

The registration period for the open positions will begin on September 3 and will last until September 23.

Candidates may submit their applications online at drdo.gov.in, the DRDO's official website. Candidates are urged to read the official notice on the DRDO's website for further information on the recruiting procedure, eligibility, and selection exam. ALSO READ: UPSC Exam 2022: UPSC launches one time registration platform for all exams

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant - B: Applicants for STA-B positions must have a bachelor's degree in science or a diploma in engineering, technology, computer science, or linked areas.

Technician A: Applicants must have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. They must also have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

DRDO Vacancies 2022: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to DRDO's official website

Step 2: Click on the CEPTAM recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with the required details. Submit

Step 5: Save the acknowledgment for future reference

DRDO RECRUITMENT 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be chosen through a multi-stage process that includes a CBT exam to shortlist them. CEPTAM will create the final merit list of the selected candidates, which will be forwarded to the various appointing authorities in the labs and installations, who will subsequently issue the employment letters to the individuals. Candidates will be offered the position provided all pre-appointment processes, such as document verification, have been completed.

DRDO Jobs 2022: Salary details

Those chosen for the position of Senior Technical Assistant- B will be paid between Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month, according to the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix, plus other incentives. Selected candidates for the Technician A position would be paid Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month as well as any applicable perks under the 7th pay commission.