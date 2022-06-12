हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for Scientist posts at rac.gov.in, check details here

Candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of DRDO-RAC on rac.gov.in till June 28, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for Scientist posts at rac.gov.in, check details here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, (DRDO-RAC) has released the notification for the applications from candidates for recruitment of Scientist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official site of DRDO-RAC on rac.gov.in till June 28, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 28 posts in the organisation. 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

Scientist F: 3 Posts

Scientist E: 6 Posts

Scientist D: 15 Posts

Scientist C: 34 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Educational qualification: The educational qualification for various posts is different. Candidates applying for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification

Age Limit: upper age limit for various Scientist posts is as follows-

Scientist ‘F’: 50 years.

Scientist ‘D’/‘E’: 45 years.

Scientist ‘C’: 35 years.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS male candidates is Rs. 100/. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates. (The application fee is non-refundable non-transferable)

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the further selection process by adopting any one or more of the following methods:

a. On the basis of educational qualifications and /experience higher than the minimum prescribed in the advertisement duly supported by the documentary evidence.

b. Relevance of experience as filled in application by candidates. 

c. On the basis of Desirable Qualification (DQ), if more than one DQ is prescribed, on any one or all of the DQs.

d. By holding a Screening Committee Meeting consisting of Technical Experts from Industry and Academia.

Candidates will initially be short-listed as per one or more of the above mentioned methods. In case, the no. of candidates shortlisted in accordance with any of above mentioned methods is large, then further shortlisting may be carried out by conducting a Preliminary Online Interview of a short duration (10-15minutes). 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
