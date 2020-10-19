हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DSC jawan

DSC jawan found dead with gunshot injury in Mumbai

The police said it is trying to ascertain whether it was a suicide or whether he misfired from his service rifle.

Representational Image

MUMBAI: A 44-year-old Defence Security Corps (DSC) jawan posted as a security guard at the Navy's Material Organisation in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was found dead with a gunshot injury at his place of work. 

Sepoy Raipal Pal Singh of the 106 DSC platoon was found dead at his duty post on Sunday due a gunshot injury, a defence statement said.His service rifle with two rounds discharged was found next to him. The civil police from Ghatkopar reached the spot and the body was taken to the nearby Rajawadi Civil hospital by naval ambulance, police told PTI.

The deceased hailed from Punjab.

"On the basis of primary information, Ghatkopar Police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot," an official added.

Senior inspector from Ghatkopar police station Nitin Alaknure said, "We are yet to ascertain that if he shoot himself dead or whether he did due to misfiring. We are investigating the case."

