DU 2nd cutoff list 2021 releasing today, admission process to begin on du.ac.in from October 11

New Delhi: The Delhi University will release the DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 on Saturday (October 9, 2021). Once released, the students will be able to check the list on the official site of DU on du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

Students must note that the admission process under the second cut will begin on Monday (October 11, 2021) at 10 am and will end on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) at 11.59 pm.

Following this, the colleges will complete the approvals for admission under the second list by Thursday (October 14, 2021). The candidates must note that the last date for payment of application fees by candidates is till Friday (October 15, 2021).

Additionally, the colleges affiliated with the varsity will also release their respective second cutoff list before the varsity releases the list on their respective websites.

Meanwhile, with 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at Delhi University colleges have been filled. The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list.

Eight colleges had pegged their cut-offs at 100 percent for 10 courses in the first list.

