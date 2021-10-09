हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ambedkar University

AUD admissions 2021: Ambedkar University 2nd cutoff list releasing today on aud.ac.in

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Ambedkar University is all set to release its 2nd Cutoff List 2021 for Undergraduate (UG) admissions today (October 8, 2021). Once released, the students will be able to check the list on the official website of the university- aud.ac.in.  

After the second list is released the university will commence its admission process. The aspirants should note that that the process would commence right after the list is released and would continue till October 11, 2021. The process will include various steps including payment of fees and document verification by the veracity. 

Earlier, the university had released its first cutoff list on October 5, 2021. 

ALSO READ | DU 2nd cutoff list 2021 releasing today, admission process to begin on du.ac.in from October 11

AUD admissions 2021: Steps to check cutoff list

Step 1. Students need to visit the official website – aud.ac.in.  

Step 2. On the Homepage, click on '2nd Cut off List 2021' link

Step 3. New page will open with a .pdf file 

Step 4. Check the cut-off for all courses and then proceed with the admissions process according to your preferences

Meanwhile, the first cutoff of Ambedkar University was as high as 99.50 percent for the Psychology course, followed by 98.50 percent for History. 

It may be noted that AUD 2nd cutoff list will be released separately for Delhi NCT and non-Delhi NCT. 

