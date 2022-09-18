DU Admission 2022: Registration for UG courses underway at admission.uod.ac.in, direct link to apply here

DU Admission 2022: The registration process for admission in UG courses in Delhi University (DU) is underway. The candidates seeking admission in DU can now for undergraduate (UG) programmes on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in through the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS 2022 application portal.

Candidates must note that Delhi University will conduct the admission process for undergraduate courses in three phases. Phase 1 will consist of the application process, followed by phase 2- choice filling exercise, and the last phase 3 will be the allocation cum admission. The application process for Delhi University is underway and candidates can apply following the simple steps given below-

DU ADmission 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee while candidates SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 for the DU application process.

DU Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the Admission 2022 link available on the homepage

Then click on the "CSAS Registration Link 2022" admission link

Click on the "New Registration" link

Register yourself by entering your CUET application number and date of birth

Now login yourself using system generated application number and password

Entre your personal details like Name, parents' name, mobile number etc

Add your academic details in the application form and upload relevant documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form and take a printout for future references

After the declaration of CUETUG 2022 results, the UoD will open a Preference-Filing Phase and candidates will be allowed to choose programmes and colleges they are willing to take. After the choice filling phase, the University will release the allocation cum admission list where candidates will be provided the institute with the most preferable choice.