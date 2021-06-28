DU Recruitment 2021: Apply for permanent non-teaching posts at Delhi University college, check details here

New Delhi: A Delhi University college has invited applications for various non-teaching posts. Shyama Prasad Mukherji College has issued an official notification on its website- http://spm.du.ac.in/. According to the notification by the college, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 19 vacancies of permanent non-teaching posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending their application form in the prescribed manner through speed post/courier/general dak.

As per the notification, the candidates need to fill up the application form with admit card along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials must reach The Principal, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College (for women), Punjabi Bagh (West), New Delhi-110026.

The last date for the submission of applications is July 16. The application fee for the posts for General/unreserved category is Rs 700, while for OBC (NCL)/EWS category/ females and SC/ST/PwD category need to pay Rs 500 and Rs 400 respectively as application fee.

The demand draft should be made out to the Principal, SPM college payable at Delhi.

Vacancy details:

For each post of Administrative Officer, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant (Computer), there is one vacancy.

Tabla Accompanist – 3 posts

Junior Assistant – 4 posts

Laboratory Attendant – 4 posts

Library Attendant – 4 posts

