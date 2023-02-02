topStoriesenglish2568840
NewsIndia
MANISH SISODIA

Due to LG’s Interference Delhi Government Unable to Send Teachers Abroad for Training: Manish Sisodia

When the education minister of other states can send their teachers abroad for training, the education minister of Delhi should also have that say, said Manish Sisodia. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Delhi govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training
  • GNCTD Act has given LG powers to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi govt
  • Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on the matter

Trending Photos

Due to LG’s Interference Delhi Government Unable to Send Teachers Abroad for Training: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday (February 2) alleged that the Delhi government is unable to send its teachers to Finland for training due to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's interference. He said the amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act has given LG powers to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.

"I want to ask LG to not use the GNCTD act amendment to interfere in the functioning of the government. When the education minister of other states can send their teachers abroad for training, the education minister of Delhi should also have that say," he said during a press conference.

Also read: Budget 2023 is a 'Jumla', Will 'Push' India Into Debt, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said teachers from 36 government schools will leave for Singapore on February 4 to attend a training programme. Punjab is also governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021 had come into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively. The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group