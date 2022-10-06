Durga Puja: Clashes in several districts, death, acid attack on woman reported in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Unwanted incidents, including the death of a girl, an acid attack on a woman, and clashes, were reported during Madhya Pradesh's 10-day Navratri celebrations, which culminated on Wednesday with the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana and his brothers, according to sources on Thursday. Amid controversy over the introduction of ID cards at Garba venues, an 11-year-old girl who was watching the proceedings in Indore was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances on the final day.

Doctors discovered a bullet-like object in her skull during a medical examination, which was removed during the autopsy. Police believe the victim was killed in a celebratory shooting.

A group of men attacked a woman with an acid-like chemical at a Durga Puja pandal in Jabalpur late Tuesday. The victim, who suffered severe burns to her face, is being treated in a hospital. Ten suspects have been detained for questioning.

"The victim, along with her mother, had gone to a Durga Puja pandal near Sunarhai locality in Jabalpur district, when suddenly some youths threw an acid-like chemical on her face. Once the laboratory reports confirm if it was acid, we will add stricter charges against the preparators," stated a senior police official.

Many clashes between two communities have also been reported in various areas over the last one and a half weeks. One such clash was reported in the Agar-Malwa district, where people on both sides attacked each other with sticks while women and senior citizens tried to flee for safety.

The incident happened at the temple premises of a village in Agar district over 200 km from Bhopal. At least half-a-dozen people received injuries during the clash. Ironically, the crimes at Puja pandals were reported despite the state government and the police claiming full security arrangements in place for the festivities.