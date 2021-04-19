E-Pass in Delhi: Who all need it during 6-day complete lockdown

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) decided to impose a six-day lockdown in the national capital from tonight till next Monday morning to control the COVID-19 induced pandemic situation. The fresh restrictions will be imposed as Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases.

In a televised address, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “From today till Monday, 5 am Delhi is going under lockdown. Essential services will work. Lockdown was not an easy decision but we had no other option left."

Kejriwal said, “The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs, and oxygen.”

The Delhi government later released a set of guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. He, however, allowed certain services to continue and added that wedding ceremonies with a limit of 50 people will be allowed and special passes issued for the purpose.

Who all need to take an e-pass to travel during this 6-day complete lockdown. If you are going outside and are included following category, you will need an e-pass.

-People working in banks, insurances office need to carry this.

-People going to ATM to withdraw cash need to have it.

- Private security personnel will need an E-Pass.

- People working in broadcasting and cable services, IT and Internet services.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava told the media, "If anyone has to go to a hospital in an emergency, it'll be considered. A doctor going to a hospital can go on the basis of an ID. If a vegetable seller is making sales and it can be seen then he'll be allowed even without a pass."

Shrivastava added that "Journalists can move on basis of their IDs, they won't face any issue - except those whose IDs won't be proper. They won't be permitted and the same action will be taken as for anyone else."

