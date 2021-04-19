COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi: Know how to apply for an e-Pass on www.delhi.gov.in

New Delhi: Delhi, which is going through the fourth wave of COVID-19, announced on Monday (April 19, 2021) to impose a complete lockdown in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a press conference address, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the complete COVID-19 lockdown will come into effect at 10 PM on April 19 and will remain in place till 5 AM on April 26.

"Delhi's health system is unable to take more patients in big numbers," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

He added, "If a lockdown isn't implemented now the situation will go beyond control."

The announcement comes a day after Delhi witnessed its biggest surge in the daily COVID-19 caseload with 25,462 fresh cases.

The essential services will be allowed during the lockdown and the movement of people will also be allowed for marriage related gatherings.

The movement of the individuals, however, will be allowed only with the possession of an e-pass (in soft or hard copy).

Here's how to apply for an e-Pass for Delhi COVID-19 lockdown on www.delhi.gov.in:

1. To apply for an ePass for the Delhi COVID-19 lockdown, visit the Delhi government's official website at https://delhi.gov.in/.

2. On the home page, you will see a message flashing -- "Click Here to Apply for ePass."

3. On clicking the link, it will redirect you to a new page where you will be asked to select the language you want to continue. Select English or Hindi as per your convenience.

4. In the next step, you will see a question - "What do you need help with?" to which, you will have to select "e-Pass to travel during Curfew."

5. You will see a new page where you will have to provide all your details including contact number, name of the applicant, district, address of Office or place of engagement and type of service. You will also have to submit your ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB) and a letter from your employer/ owner of the firm/outlet/establishment that your firm/outlet/establishment is associated in providing the essential services and that the services of you as an employee, is essentially required in the smooth delivery/providing of the said services during the curfew hours.

If you already hold a night or weekend curfew e-Pass, you do not have to re-apply as it will be considered valid till April 26.

This is to be noted that an e-Pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services but do not have a valid (Government) ID.



