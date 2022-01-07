हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ayodhya

Ayodhya: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit near Uttar Pradesh`s Ayodhya, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday (January 8, 2022). 

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

