Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

Ayodhya: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit near Uttar Pradesh`s Ayodhya, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday (January 8, 2022).

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 & Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Puap6pFcB3 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/56BwhxxEDo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 6, 2022

