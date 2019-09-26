EC announces Rajya Sabha by-election for two seats in UP and Bihar

NEW DELHI: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the by-election for two Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which will be held on October 16.

The seats have been vacated after the deaths of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court advocate and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

The Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar was vacated by the death of noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a member of the Upper House of Parliament from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) earlier this month.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh seat went vacant after the demise of former Union Minister and BJP leader, Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August after battling several ailments.