The by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat each of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be held on August 26.

EC announces schedule for bypoll for two Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan, UP; legislative councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

NEW DELHI: The by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat each of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be held on August 26, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

According to the apex poll panel, the counting of votes will be held on the same day and the results would be declared after that.

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has expressed confidence that his party would be able to wrest the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Singh had earlier said that the saffron party will sweep the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.

“The party is already on a strong footing in the state. The confidence of the workers is high. We will definitely win the upcoming bypolls, riding on the welfare works done by the Narendra Modi government (at the Centre) and the Yogi (Adityanath) government in the state, and also on the basis of the party’s organisational strength,” Singh said a day after he was appointed as the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief.

He also claimed that the party will sweep the Zila panchayat polls, which is scheduled to be held next year.

Live TV

The bypolls to 11 Assembly seats were necessitated as the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while the vacancy in Hamirpur was caused due to the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

The constituencies that fell vacant following the election of the sitting MLAs as MPs are Manikpur, Iglas (SC), Zaidpur (SC), Gangoh, Balha (SC), Rampur, Jalalpur, Pratapgarh, Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar and Tundla (SC).

Meanwhile, the poll panel also announced the schedule for by-election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

This was announced by EC spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan.

Here's the schedule for by-election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Tags:
Election CommissionRajya Sabha bypollAndhra PradeshTelangana
