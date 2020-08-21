हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajya Sabha polls

EC to hold by-election on September 11 to fill Rajya Sabha seat vacated after Amar Singh's demise

The Election Commission of India on Friday (August 21) announced that it will conduct by-election to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh to fill up a vacancy following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, on September 11.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday (August 21) announced that it will conduct by-election to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh to fill up a vacancy following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, on September 11.

Taking to Twitter, the Election Comission said, ''Bye Election to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh - one casual vacancy...date of poll - 11th September 2020.''

The EC directed the Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died in Singapore on August 1, 2020. He was 64 years old and had been undergoing treatment in Singapore for a long time. 

Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1996 and in November 2002 he was reelected to Rajya Sabha. Singh entered the Rajya Sabha for his third term in November 2008 and he became a member of Upper House of Parliament on July 2016.

 

 

Rajya Sabha pollsAmar SinghElection ComissionUttar PradeshAmar Singh death
