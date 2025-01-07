ECI To Announce Delhi Assembly Election Dates Today At 2 PM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on January 7, 2025, at 2 pm. The term of the current 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to end on February 23.

Possible Dates for Polling and Results

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in the second week of February, with the results likely to be declared on February 17, 2025. The timing of the elections will also be crucial as it could be the final poll under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is scheduled to retire on February 18.



In the previous election cycle of 2020, the poll dates were announced on January 6, followed by voting on February 8 and counting on February 11.

This year, the timeline for the polls and results is expected to be similar, though slight variations might occur depending on the Election Commission’s announcement.

Political Dynamics: AAP vs BJP vs Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is striving for a third consecutive term in power. Kejriwal’s leadership is central to the party’s election campaign, despite the fact that he stepped down temporarily following a corruption case.

He has promised to return to the position of Chief Minister once the "people's court" has spoken. Along with Kejriwal, other AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh, are actively involved in the campaign.

The BJP, on the other hand, is determined to challenge AAP's hold over Delhi. The opposition party has been vocal in accusing AAP of corruption and poor governance. Allegations against Kejriwal include large-scale corruption related to the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence. The BJP hopes to capitalize on these accusations and turn the tide in their favor.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also making a push for votes. While they are contesting independently, they are targeting both the BJP and AAP. The Congress’s strategy is to position itself as a viable alternative, leveraging dissatisfaction with both of the major parties.