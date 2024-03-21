ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi Terms Action 'Unconstitutional'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandi today termed the Enforcement Directorate's decision to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as wrong and unconstitutional. The ED arrested Kejriwal after three hours of questioning this evening in the alleged liquor policy case involding money laundering allegations. Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi said that the move to arrest Delhi CM just before elections doesn't suit the government.

"Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this manner ahead of elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the Prime Minister nor his government. Fight your critics in the electoral battle, confront them boldly, and of course attack their policies and working style - this is democracy," said Priyanka.

The Congress leader further said that using central agencies to fulfil political objective is against democracy. "Using the power of all the institutions of the country to fulfill one's political objective and weakening them by exerting pressure is against every principle of democracy," she added.

The Congress leader further said that the bank accounts of the country's largest opposition party Congress have been frozen while all the political parties and their leaders are under pressure day and night from ED, CBI, IT. "One Chief Minister has been put in jail, now the other Chief Minister is also in jail. Preparations are being made for it. Such a shameful scene is being seen for the first time in the independent history of India," said the Congress leader.

The ED arrested Kejriwal after the Delhi CM failed to get interim relief from any coerceive action from the Delhi High Court in the liquor policy scam summons. Kejriwal had challenged the ED summons in the court seeking protection from arrest. The Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Cour seeking urgent hearing and quashing of the arrest by the ED.