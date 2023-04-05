ED Claims New Evidence Against Manish Sisodia; Court Extends His Judicial Custody Till April 17

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday opposed a bail plea by AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. The agency told a Delhi court that it is at a "crucial" stage in terms of investigation and has found fresh evidence of Sisodia's complicity in the case, reported PTI. The agency made the submissions while seeking time to argue on the bail application of Sisodia.

Special Judge M K Nagpal adjourned for April 12 the arguments on the application. The judge had extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till April 17.

Advocate Vivek Jain, who was representing Manish Sisodia, argued that "no PMLA case has been made against me." He added, "ED's reply opposing my bail doesn't even show I have concealed any proceeds of crime or acquired any proceeds of crime, or I projected proceeds of crime. Not a single rupee has come into my account or my family's account. They have raided my home, and they have checked my bank accounts. They even have gone to my native place."

The Enforcement Directorate on the last date had filed its lengthy reply opposing the bail plea in the court, reported ANI. The same court had also, last week, dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in a CBI case related to the excise matter.

When Sisodia was sent to ED remand, the court recognized that the investigation into the ED case was complicated due to the large number of individuals and data involved and that it would take time for the Investigating Agency to analyze the data. Despite this, Investigating Agency is responsible for concluding the investigation as soon as possible.

During the hearing, the ED's counsel, Zohaib Hossain, stated that a large amount of data, including email and mobile phone data, was being forensically analyzed. The ED also argued that Sisodia changed his mobile phone on the same day that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to the CBI, and that the statements made by Sisodia were confirmed by data recovered from his computer. The ED also claimed that Sisodia intentionally destroyed evidence of the alleged money laundering offense. (With Inputs From Agencies)