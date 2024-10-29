ED Files Chargesheet Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a 110-page supplementary chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The chargesheet also includes the name of Mariam Siddiqui as an accused, though Siddiqui was not taken into custody by the ED. The court is expected to consider the charges on November 4.

Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, was taken into custody by the ED on September 2 after an early morning raid at his residence in Okhla. He has remained in judicial custody since his arrest, as the investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Delhi Waqf Board continues.

The ED's probe has centered around allegations of money laundering linked to the operations and finances of the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan is a prominent figure.