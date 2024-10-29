Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813540https://zeenews.india.com/india/ed-files-chargesheet-against-aap-mla-amanatullah-khan-in-delhi-waqf-board-money-laundering-case-2813540.html
NewsIndia
AMANATULLAH KHAN

ED Files Chargesheet Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

The ED's probe has centered around allegations of money laundering linked to the operations and finances of the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan is a prominent figure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Files Chargesheet Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case Image: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a 110-page supplementary chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The chargesheet also includes the name of Mariam Siddiqui as an accused, though Siddiqui was not taken into custody by the ED. The court is expected to consider the charges on November 4.

Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, was taken into custody by the ED on September 2 after an early morning raid at his residence in Okhla. He has remained in judicial custody since his arrest, as the investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Delhi Waqf Board continues.

The ED's probe has centered around allegations of money laundering linked to the operations and finances of the Delhi Waqf Board, of which Khan is a prominent figure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK