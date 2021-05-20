हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with directors of IITs, NITs and others today

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISc and IISERs to discuss COVID-19 management and the status of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

New Delhi: The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a virtual meeting with directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) on Thursday (May 20, 2021). 

As per the reports, the Union Education Minister will discuss COVID-19 management with the directors of these premium educational institutions of India. He will also discuss the status of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

“I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow,” Pokhriyal said.

Earlier, the Union Education Minister on Monday (May 17, 2021) held a meeting with School Education Secretaries of all states and UTs to discuss the various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID-19.

In the video conferencing meeting, Pokhriyal also talked about the different strategies adopted for online and offline learning in schools so far and the way forward. 

“I met State Education Secretaries to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. Education is the top priority and as instructed by the Government of India, a COVID action plan to ensure uninterrupted education is required,” wrote Pokhriyal in a tweet after the meeting.

