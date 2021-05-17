CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal likely to take call today

New Delhi: Amid the huge demand for the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to take a call on the issue today (May 17, 2021).

The Education Minister is scheduled to hold a crucial meet with State Education Secretaries at 11 AM.

"The objective of the meeting is to review the COVID-19 situation, online education, and work around New Education Policy (NEP)," Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Sunday.

I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. pic.twitter.com/6VMXkBldLU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2021

Earlier on April 14, the Education Ministry had cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The exams were scheduled to begin from May 4.

The decision was taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pokhriyal. As per a press note, Prime Minister Modi had reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

"To conduct the Board Exams for Class XII, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the Education Ministry had said.

However, in view of the current coronavirus situation in India, lakhs of students and their families are demanding to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams.

Meanwhile, India, going through the second wave of coronavirus, continued to report over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases daily. There were 3,11,170 new infections and 4,077 deaths in India between Saturday and Sunday morning.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 2,46,84,077 coronavirus infections, of which, 2,07,95,335 people have recovered, while 2,70,284 have died of the fatal virus. There are still 36,18,458 active cases in India.



