हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Educational institutes in many districts of Madhya Pradesh to remain closed till April 15 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Schools and colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone, Ratlamcities to remain closed till April 15, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Educational institutes in many districts of Madhya Pradesh to remain closed till April 15 amid rising COVID-19 cases
Representational Image

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday (March 31) ordered all schools and colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Khargone, Ratlamcities to remain closed till April 15, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. 

In view of the rising COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, bus services to and from there will also remain suspended till April 15, said the Madhya Pradesh government. 

The home ministry of Madhya Pradesh issued an official statement on Wednesday (March 31) which stated that the above said measures are necessary for the prevention and of the spread of coronavirus infection in view of the sudden spike in the state. 

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (April 1) has a total of 3,41,887 active COVID-19 cases with 3,959 cases reported in the last 24 hours. 

The death toll in the state reached 54,422 as 139 deaths were reported on Wednesday. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covid-19 in indiaMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh schools
Next
Story

Bangladesh envoy highlights his country’s economic progress, pays tribute to Indian soldiers for liberation war

Must Watch

PT13M29S

Puducherry: Home Minister Amit Shah holds road show After visiting Siddhanath Temple