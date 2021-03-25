Madhya Pradesh extends Sunday lockdown to four more districts, restrictions in 13 cities reporting over 20 COVID cases daily

Bhopal: Alarmed over rising coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose Sunday lockdown in four more districts of the state - Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while briefing his ministerial colleagues on the coronavirus situation after the cabinet meeting.

The lockdown in total seven districts will begin at 10 PM on Saturday and end at 6 am on Monday. It may be noted that the Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur cities of the BJP-ruled state.

Restrictions in cities reporting more than 20 daily COVID cases

In the cities where more than 20 cases are being reported daily, and in the districts where the average new cases per week are more than 20, only 50 persons can attend a marriage ceremony and only 20 people can take part in the last rites.

Besides swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls too will remain closed in such districts, the state government officials said. Only take-away service will be allowed at restaurants in such districts. Public halls will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

So far 26,90,646 persons have been administered vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 in the state. Madhya Pradesh has 8592 active cases while 2,64,575 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha' campaign aimed at raising awareness about Covid-19 in Bhopal. He also urged the citizens to wear masks and follow all Covid protocols.

Regarding the upcoming festival of Holi, CM Chouhan encouraged people to celebrate at home. Efforts are being made to administer vaccine jabs to three lakh persons per day and in the next three months all targeted groups will be vaccinated, the officials said.

India on Thursday, 25 March, reported 53,476 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,60,692, according to the Health Ministry data. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases since 23 October and the highest in 2021.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,95,192 active cases, while 1,12,31,650 patients have been discharged, with 26,490 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

