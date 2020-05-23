हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 moon sighting live, chand raat in India: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Jammu

Muslims in Gulf countries have been observing fast since April 24, after the Ramadan moon was sighted on April 23. Saturday, i.e. May 23 is the 29th day of Ramadan in the region. 

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 moon sighting live, chand raat in India: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Srinagar, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Jammu
Reuters photo

Eid-ul-Fitr — one of the most significant festivals that is celebrated by the Muslim community around the world. The day marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan for the world's 1.8 billion Muslims, especially the month-long fasting from dawn until dusk. 

People usually celebrate by travelling, visiting family and gathering for lavish meals, all of which will be largely prohibited as authorities try to prevent new virus outbreaks.

And while the actual date depends on the sighting of the moon, this year, it is believed that the festival will begin on May 23, and will continue till May 24.

Muslims in Gulf countries have been observing fast since April 24, after the Ramadan moon was sighted on April 23. Saturday, i.e. May 23 is the 29th day of Ramadan in the region. 

Here are the highlights on moon sighting:

— A very few were seen on Kozhikode's SM street market ahead of Eid festival. 

— UK's Royal Family takes to Twitter to extend Eid greetings. 

— The Iranian President had last week announced that restaurants would reopen after Ramadan and sports activities would resume without spectators. Universities, but not medical schools, will reopen on June 6.

— Iran on Saturday moved to open businesses, religious and cultural sites as it eases restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Museums and historical sites are to reopen on Sunday to coincide with the Eid el-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television.

 

