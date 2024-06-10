Election Commission Announces Bypoll Date For 13 Assembly Seats In Seven States: Full Schedule

The Election Commission of India today announced the dates for holding assembly by-elections for 13 seats spread across seven states. As per the Election Commission of India, the by-polls will be held on July 10 in all of the seven seats. This comes after several seats were vacated by the sitting MLAs to contest the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Assembly Bypolls Full Schedule

The notification for the polls would be issued on Jun 14, the last date for filing of nominations would be June 21 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 26. The last day for withdrawal of candidature would be June 26. The voting will be held on July 10 while the counting of votes will take place on July 13.

Bypoll Seats And Reason

The 13 seats are Rupauli in Bihar, Raiganjm Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal, Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu, Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh, Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand, Jalandhar West in Punjab and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

From Rupauli, JDU MLA Bima Bharti had resigned after she joined the RJD to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnia.

In Raiganj, MLA Krishna Kalyani resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls on the TMC ticket. Similarly, Mukut Mani Adhikari resigned from the Ranaghat Dakshin seat, Biswajit Das from the Bagda seat and the by-polls at the Maniktala seat were necessitated following the death of MLA Sadhan Pandey. Mukut Mani Adhikari had quit the BJP to join TMC ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Biswajit Das contested the polls from the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat but lost. All three leaders lost the Lok Sabha polls.

In Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi, the bypolls will be held due to the death of the sitting MLA of Thiru. N. Pugazhenthi. In Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara, the bypoll is being held due to the resignation of MLA Kamlesh Pratap Shah, who quit Congress to join the BJP.

In Badrinath, the elections will be held due to the resignation of MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari, who joined BJP after leaving Congress. In Manglaur, the bypolls will be held due to the demise of MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari.

In Punjab, bypolls will be held for the Jalandhar West seat due to the resignation of MLA Sheetal Angural. He had resigned from AAP to join the BJP but later tried to withdraw his resignation. However, the Speaker accepted his resignation.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bypolls will be held in the Dehra seat due to the resignation of MLA Hoshyar Singh, in Hamirpur due to the resignation of MLA Ashish Sharma and in Nalagarh due to the resignation of MLA KL Thakur.