bypolls

Election Commission announces bypoll to 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats: Check full schedule here

As per the Election Commission, the counting of votes for the parliamentary and assembly bypolls will take place on June 26.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday (May 25) announced the schedule for by-election to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states. The by-election to these seats will be held on June 23, the poll body said. As per the Election Commission, the counting of votes for the parliamentary and assembly bypolls will take place on June 26. The three Lok Sabha seats which will witness bypolls include– Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab’s Sangrur. Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat was vacated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year and was elected as an MLA, while Rampur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by SP leader Mohd Azam Khan after he also won the recently-concluded state assembly elections. 

Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann who came to power as the state chief minister after the Aam Aadmi Party secured a landslide victory in the recently-held assembly polls in Punjab. 

Assembly bypolls

Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi will undergo assembly by-elections. 

Delhi

Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency will go to the polls on June 23. The seat has been empty since AAP’s Raghav Chadha became a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab recently. Raghav Chadha was elected as an MLA from Rajinder Nagar in 2020. 

Jharkhand

Bypolls will be held in Mandar assembly constituency in Jharkhand. 

Andhra Pradesh

Atmakur assembly seat of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh will also go to the polls. The bypoll was necessitated from this seat after the death of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham in February this year. 

Tripura

Four assembly constituencies of Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar in Tripura will vote in the June 23 bypolls. 

As per the EC, the notification for the bypolls will be issued on May 30, while the last date for submitting nominations is June 6, 2022. Direct link to official notice HERE

(With agency inputs)

