Election Commission cracks whip on 2 BJP leaders, puts 24-hour campaign ban on Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: After taking action against TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission on Thursday evening (April 15) imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on the BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh for his remarks that "there will be Sitalkuchi in several places".

The poll panel also admonished another West Bengal BJP leader and issued a notice to Sayantan Basu for his alleged "inflammatory" remark during a speech asking him to explain his stand within 24 hours.

In order against Dilip Ghosh, the Commission said that it "sternly warns" Ghosh and advises him to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Notably, the ban will be effective from 7 pm April 15 to 7 pm April 16, during which Ghosh will not be allowed to campaign.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Commission had issued a notice to Ghosh for his alleged remarks after four people were killed when central forces opened fire during polling at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

The Trinamool Congress leaders had approached the Commission against Ghosh. The notice cited Ghosh's alleged remarks that "if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission today issued a notice to West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu for his alleged "inflammatory" remark during a speech. The notice said the poll panel had received a complaint against Basu over his speech in North 24 Parganas' Baranagar.

Sayantan Basu allegedly stated that "(Barely audible) l, Sayantan Basu, am here to tell you that don't try to play too much. We will play the game of Shitalkuchi. They killed 18 years old Ananda Barman...He was the brother of the BJP's Shakti Pramukh. We did not have to wait for long...(Barely audible) Four of them were shown the way to heaven."

"There was a dialogue in the film 'Sholay' you know -- if you kill one we will kill four of you. Shitalkuchi witnessed it -- if you kill one we will kill four of you...," the EC notice said, quoting portions of Sayantan Basu's speech.

The speech was found to be in violation of the model code and provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to the Commission.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV