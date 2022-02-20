EC further eases curbs on poll campaigns, restores number of star campaigners amid Covid-19 decline

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday (February 20) further eased the curbs imposed on poll campaigning citing drop in Covid-19 cases.

The poll body restored the number of star campaigners that can campaign for a party— 40 for national/state parties, 20 for other than recognized parties– in the ongoing state Assembly polls.

In a letter to political parties, EC said, "The numbers of both active and new COVID-19 cases are receding and the restrictions put in place both by the central government and state governments to check the spread of pandemic are being lifted gradually...The Election Commission after due deliberation has decided to restore the maximum limit on number of star campaigners..."

The poll body said that for two-phased Manipur assembly polls, phase 5, 6 and 7 of Uttar Pradesh elections and Assam assembly bypoll to Majuli seat, the parties can submit the list of additional star campaigners to the Election Commission or the concerned Chief Electoral Officer by 5 PM on February 23.

The decision to slash the number of star campaigners to 30 for national and state parties was taken by the EC in October 2020 as large gatherings were witnessed during campaigning in Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states amid the Covid-19 pandemic. For unrecognised registered political parties, the maximum number of star campaigners was reduced to 15 from 20.

Notably, the expenditure of star campaigner is borne by the party and not the candidate or candidates for whom they campaign.

On February 12, the EC had relaxed the provisions of campaigning by allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and also reduced the campaign ban period.

Meanwhile, EC's revised rules come on the day when India recorded 19,968 new Covid-19 cases, 673 deaths, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (February 20, 2022). The active cases are currently at 2,24,187 in the country.

(With agency inputs)

