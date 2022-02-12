Assembly polls 2022: Election Commission eases campaign time limit, allows padayatras

New Delhi: Amid a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission on Saturday (February 12) further relaxed the provisions of campaigning for the ongoing Assembly elections in five states.

The poll body allowed padayatras with a limited number of people and reduced the campaign ban period. The political parties can now conduct election campaigns between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm.

The official statement added, “Political parties/candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less. Pad Yatra with a limited number of persons as per limitations of SDMA allowed.”

Political parties/candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less. Pad Yatra with a limited number of persons as per limitations of SDMA allowed, the official statement further added — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Earlier, in the wake of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, the EC had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for five states on January 8. The poll body has since been reviewing the coronavirus situation and easing curbs accordingly.

Elections for 403 assembly seats in UP, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be completed in seven phases conducted between February 10 and March 7. Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 in one phase and Manipur in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Punjab will go to vote on February 20. The first phase of UP polls is over, the rest 6 phases will be held on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The result will be announced on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV